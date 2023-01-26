Wake-up call for tree-slash operations, the baffling advice from AT ahead of Elton John concerts and a look at just how much rent has gone up across Aotearoa in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

The number of people overdue for elective surgery has grown by thousands.

The latest available figures from Te Whatu Ora/Health NZ show there were 30,000 people waiting longer than the four month target for their planned surgery at the end of October.

In May, when the Planned Care Taskforce was formed to cut national surgical waiting lists, there were roughly 27,500.

Most were considered non-urgent patients but many were living with conditions that had a huge impact on their lives and families.

Association of General Surgeons president Vanessa Blair said even something like a hernia could be very painful, meaning people could not work or enjoy the things they normally did.

It was very disconcerting to see the consistent trend upwards, she said.

“The measures that have been taken, or have been indicated to have been taken, are not turning the ship around quickly.”

The data also showed the postcode lottery was alive and well.

In some places, like Taranaki, Northland and Mid Central, more than 60 per cent of planned care patients were overdue for their surgery.

In Counties Manukau that was only 20 per cent.

But Blair said that did not show the full picture, because different districts had different criteria for who qualified for surgery.

The wait list problem was complex and more detailed data was needed to try to understand it, she said.

For example, identifying if certain specialities were struggling more than others.

New Zealand committee of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists chair Sue Fleming said the surgical delays were the tip of the iceberg when it came to the wait for planned care.

Many women with conditions like heavy menstrual bleeding waited to seek care in the first place and then had often seen GPs and specialists and tried other treatments before getting a surgical referral, she said.

“Better, more equitable access to care in the community for women and gender diverse people would ultimately help decrease waiting lists.

“Some of those issues could be dealt with before there is a need for hospital-based treatment.”

The number of people overdue for a first appointment with a specialist had also grown.

In October there were 38,051 waiting longer than four months, up from 35,803 in May.

However, the numbers had been fluctuating much more, unlike the consistent upward trend for surgery.

There had been progress on the number of patients who had been waiting the longest - more than a year - for surgery.

They were an early priority for the taskforce, and the number waiting had fallen from 5412 in May to 3529 in October.