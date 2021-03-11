Editorial: Gulf narrows between America's Cup yachts

Emirates Team New Zealand warming up before America's Cup Race one with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team. Photo / Fiona Goodall, Getty Images

EDITORIAL

We have a race on our hands. As Team New Zealand cruised to victory on the final leg of the opening race of the 36th America's Cup on Wednesday it seemed clear that all the dockside chatter and predictions were correct.

The defenders had a faster boat and were just that much better than challengers Luna Rossa. Chalk up a 7-0 victory, get that knighthood ready for Peter Burling and start the planning for hosting the next one.

But then they got caught behind Luna Rossa at the start of race two and suddenly it dawned that these two boats are much closer in performance than thought. In certain conditions, like we saw on day one, it's akin to Formula One. Win the start, you win the race.

The fact both teams have won a race is rare enough.

In the past 35 editions of the America's Cup, 24 of the regattas finished in a whitewash. The 1995 campaign led by Sir Peter Blake captured the nation, as New Zealand claimed the Auld Mug for the first time. It remains one of our small nation's greatest sporting moments.

The Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team cuts a dash on the Hauraki Gulf. Photo / Supplied

But as a sporting contest it wasn't that great. A one-sided 5-0 thrashing. It was the same scoreline five years later when Russell Coutts successfully defended the Cup. And again when Coutts, racing with Alinghi, took the cup off Team New Zealand in 2003.

This time we could be in for something special. A contest. And don't expect much to change.

This isn't like previous America's Cup regattas when teams could alter their boat on a day off. Unlike 2013 when Oracle Team USA suddenly had the quicker boat and launched a comeback from 8-1 down to win – TNZ and Luna Rossa had to hand in their boat measurements earlier in the week. Nothing can be changed outside of that. What you see is what you get. And that appears to be two very even boats.

The win-loss start for TNZ may be a win-win for Auckland. The event could still be over by Sunday, but a close match would be best for the businesses and restaurants at the Viaduct that have been big losers.

With crowds possibly still being shut out from fan zones, depending on today's Covid level announcement from the PM, businesses will want as much racing as possible after this weekend.

Emirates Team New Zealand competes during the America's Cup Race one with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team. Photo / Sailing Energy, via Getty Images

Look back to the last home defence in 2003 when thousands were at the Viaduct to farewell Team New Zealand before the opening race.

Unfortunately, it wasn't possible on Wednesday. Since 2003, the Wynyard Quarter has been dramatically changed and it's a shame Covid has denied international tourists and now domestic fans from witnessing the actual America's Cup action close up.

Hopefully, as expected, Auckland is back to level 1 as soon as possible, and the crowds return. As it stands they will see a great contest.