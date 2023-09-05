Fire and Emergency NZ crews are on the scene battling a large fire in East Tāmaki.

Firefighters are battling a large blaze in East Auckland as residents have been advised to stay away from the area and keep all windows and doors closed.

It is understood the fire is at a solvent storage facility.

Following many reports from the public at 5pm, six fire trucks raced to the blaze on Stonedon Drive, East Tāmaki.

More trucks were on the way, including ladder trucks.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) has asked the public to avoid the area, keep all windows and doors shut, and to keep away from the smoke.