Website of the Year
Premium
New Zealand

Welcome to the NZ town offering new homes at zero profit

5 minutes to read
Kurt Bayer
By:

NZ Herald reporter based in Christchurch

A tight-knit town shattered by a giant earthquake is selling houses at no profit in an innovative bid to attract families back to the rebuilding community.

Waiau, deep in North Canterbury's picturesque rolling hills, was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.