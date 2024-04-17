Police are at the scene of an unexplained death in Dunedin. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Police are at the scene of an unexplained death in Dunedin. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a person in Dunedin.

A spokesperson said police are conducting inquiries after a person was located deceased at Garfield Ave, Dunedin, yesterday.

Initial indications suggest the deceased may have been at the scene for some time, they said.

Police are at the scene of an unexplained death in Dunedin. Photo / Ben Tomsett

“Investigations are in their infancy as police are working with ESR and a scene team to remove the deceased for forensic pathology examination, formal identification is yet to take place.

“More information will be released when we are in a position to do so.”

A neighbour who had lived near the home for six months told the Herald they had never seen the person who lived there and assumed the home was abandoned.

They said they had been spoken to by police the previous evening asking if they had seen the man.

Police at the scene today. Photo / Ben Tomsett

They also said another neighbour had told them the man was unwell, and had not been seen for a year.

The house at the centre of the police inquiries has an unkempt garden, with lots of overgrown trees and bushes.



