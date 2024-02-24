The Otago Peninsula and Otago Harbour. Photo / Supplied

Dunedin police have launched a public appeal after a mystery mariner’s mayday call.

The mayday call went out about 3.35pm but did not specify a particular location, police said in a statement.

“Police have made further inquiries and checked a range of boat ramps in the area, including Carey’s Bay, Back Beach, Portobello, Hoopers Inlet, and the peninsula, but have not found anything of note,” the statement said.

“We’re appealing to anyone who may have made the mayday call, who is now safe, to please get in touch with police to let us know.”

Police also asking for any southerners who were aware of someone having gone out on the water and not returned to contact them, quoting event number P057889968.