Have a laugh on us - 20 years of great Rod Emmerson cartoons

It’s been 20 years since Rod Emmerson started as a cartoonist for the New Zealand Herald.

During that time the Australian-born artist has drawn his way into our history. He’s covered the highs and lows of the Covid pandemic, the Christchurch earthquakes and mosque massacre, the passing parade of politicians and royalty, sporting triumphs and disappointments, social change and so much more.

He’s received multiple awards in this country but his proudest achievement - “better than a knighthood” - is receiving the little-known Ring of Skulls from legendary Canadian cartoonist Terry Mosher.

“He’s a legend in this part of the world - in his mid-70s and still working hard,” Emmerson told the Herald when he received the award in 2018.

“His wife had the same ring made for him some years back in Mexico, for his years and dedication to the industry. She said the skulls on Terry’s ring represented the number of editors he’d had in his career.”

Asked who were his favourite politicians in another Herald interview, he gave a typically considered answer.

“It’s never the person - it’s the story first. Then there’s the personality behind the delivery of the story, hence there are no favourites.

“I do try to keep politicians at arm’s-length. They are, after all, human, and I believe there is an element of risk for me getting to know them socially, so I avoid it at all costs.

“That’s the price of trying to be consistently unfair.”

Today we present some of Rod’s finest cartoons to mark his 20th anniversary. Many of the images below will bring a smile to your face or make you laugh out loud, some are poignant responses to national tragedy, and many record the history of the last 20 years more adroitly than words ever could.

We hope you enjoy them.