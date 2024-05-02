Lynda Nelson on her mobility scooter.

A quality used mobility scooter, generously donated to a disability information and advisory service in Paraparaumu, has a proud new owner.

WellAble general manager Naomi Yeoman was delighted when she received an email from the donor offering the Merits mobility scooter as she knew it would have a positive impact on someone’s daily life.

“When people’s mobility is limited, they have to depend on others and can often become quite isolated because of it. The freedom and independence that mobility equipment can provide, can be life-changing.”

The first step was to get it checked out which led to Goldfern Mobility giving it a full service for free and generously donated three years AA mobility care cover to the scooter’s new owner.

The call went out through WellAble’s community service networks and while it took a few months, they were able to find the scooter a new home through Kath Johnston, the senior services co-ordinator at the Salvation Army in Newtown.

“We like to connect with other community organisations to distribute donated products as it is always great to be able to assist them to support their clients,” Yeoman said.

“That way we know the goods are going where they are needed.”

When Johnston saw the email from WellAble, she immediately thought of several people who accessed her services, that would find the scooter life-changing.

Salvation Army senior services co-ordinator Kath Johnston, left, new scooter/donation recipient Lynda Nelson, and WellAble general manager Naomi Yeoman.

After going through the practicalities of owning and storing a scooter, unfortunately, the lack of accessibility and safe storage space available at most social housing facilities meant the list of potential candidates was whittled down very quickly.

“Finding accessible social housing is extremely difficult,” Johnston said.

“While I know of so many that would benefit from having a piece of equipment like this, I needed to make sure they could actually store and charge it. Unfortunately, because of housing conditions, the list of potential candidates became very small very quickly.”

The lucky recipient Lynda Nelson was excited to find out she was going to be the new owner of the scooter.

The smiles on handover day said it all and it didn’t take long for Nelson to become a pro at driving the newly named ‘Suzie’ around the Salvation Army recreation hall.

Before getting the scooter she was limited to travelling small distances with her rollator, but is now able to travel further without needing to rely on someone, which meant greater community connection too.

“The great part about connecting with people through other community services, is that we know Kath will continue working with Lynda to ensure she remains safe when using Suzie to get around,” Yeoman said.

“We will also get to hear all about Lynda’s adventures over the coming months.”

WellAble provides a free and impartial disability information and advisory service throughout the Wellington region.

They have a centre at 110 Rimu Road, Paraparaumu and can be contacted on 04 298 2914.

For more information about their services or to get in touch, visit www.well-able.org.nz.



