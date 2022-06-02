Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Dog severely injured at high-end pet daycare, vet bills top $20k

7 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

A high-end doggy daycare has apologised after a dog suffered severe injuries while in its care.

Belgian melanois Baxter was five months old and in his fourth week at Pets and Pats in Auckland's rural

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.