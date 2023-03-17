Voyager 2022 media awards
Driven to make a difference: Clive Matthew-Wilson on why road safety campaigns don’t prevent crashes

12 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior reporter

Dog & Lemon car guide author and road safety campaigner Clive Matthew-Wilson warns about buying flood-damaged cars and tells Jane Phare why he’ll never stop bothering the Government and the media.

