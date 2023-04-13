Dirt bike impounded after terrorising Auckland suburb last month

Police have targeted anti-social driving behaviour across Auckland.

A police operation has successfully targeted a rider on a dirt bike who last month terrorised Pukekohe’s central business district as well as “put the brakes on” other anti-social driving behaviour.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter said police found the dirt bike with the help of reports of CCTV footage and impounded it.

“This bike had been creating a number of issues for businesses and the public,” Hunter said.

“Police know how this illegal riding affects our communities when this happens and we continue to ask them to report incidents as they occur.”

Two vehicles were also impounded over Easter weekend for driving dangerously on Karioitahi Beach.

”Karioitahi Beach is a designated road, and so the normal road rules apply,” Hunter said.

“The motorists’ behaviour was of particular concern given the beach was very busy at the time with families enjoying their long weekend.”

Numerous instances of unsafe or unlawful driving have been documented in recent weeks around Counties Manukau South.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Karaka this month after Police responded to a vehicle doing burnouts on Capirana Dr, Hunter said.

The man tried to escape on foot when police arrived.

“The man was eventually taken into custody after allegedly kicking and spitting at staff,” Hunter said.

“He has not only had his vehicle impounded, but also faces charges including sustained loss of traction and assaults police.”











