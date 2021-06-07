Dilworth School sex abuse: Alister Harlow denies fresh charge of indecent assault

Alister Harlow, 61, denied a fresh charge of indecent assault at Auckland District Court today. Photo / Alex Burton

Four men accused of sexual abuse at Auckland's Dilworth School - including two who were charged just last week - had fresh charges dealt with in court.

Alistair Harlow, 61, has denied a fresh charge of indecent assault today at Auckland District Court.

Eleven men are now charged in relation to historical alleged offending at the school as part of a police operation - Operation Beverly - in which more than 150 former students have come forward.

Two men - Harlow and another who has name suppression - were already moving through the court system before being accused of further offending.

Harlow also faces a charge of indecently assaulting a boy aged over 16 in 1990. He was associate housemaster of Erin house at the time of the alleged offending.

He has been remanded on bail until February 2022.

A 73-year-old man was charged with three counts of indecent assault by police last week.

He did not appear in court today and was granted interim name suppression.

His legal counsel said his client was suffering both physical and mental health issues.

He was remanded without plea until next month.

A 39-year-old was charged with three counts of sexual violation last week.

He appeared in court for the first time this morning and was granted interim name suppression.

Legal counsel for the 39-year-old man asked for his client's age to be suppressed. This was declined by the presiding Judge.

He asked for his client to be remanded for two months due to "a lot more to come that relates to the operation in general" the court heard.

He has been remanded without plea until June 29.

A 73-year-old faces a further five charges of indecent assault.

He did not appear before the judge and has been remanded on bail without plea until July.

He was granted interim name suppression on the fresh charges.

None of the men continued to be connected to the school, Dilworth Trust Board chairman Aaron Snodgrass said in a statement last week.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station.

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.