'Someone has taken him': The mysterious disappearance of Lachie Jones

Lachie Jones, aged 3, was found dead in an oxidation pond near his Gore home. Composite image / Paul Slater

Three-year-old Lachie Jones disappeared on a summer evening three years ago and was found floating face up in an oxidation pond south of his home in Gore a few hours later. Police decided it was an accidental drowning but his father Paul Jones cannot believe it - and he's not alone, as Kurt Bayer found out.

The road to the ponds is loose gravel. Lachie is said to have climbed over a locked cyclone gate or adjacent wooden fence and walked or run along the grassy banks beside the two ponds. The vegetation at the time was overgrown, dense with