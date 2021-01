The body was found by a member of the public at the Grasslees Reserve in Tawa.

The death of a man found in a north Wellington surburb on Wednesday is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

The body, of a man in his 40s, was found by a member of the public at about 6.30am on Wednesday morning, at the Grasslees Reserve in Tawa, roughly 20km north of the Wellington CBD.

Police said they conducted an investigation on Wednesday and concluded the man's death was not suspicious. It would be referred to a coroner.