Poodle-wheaten terrier cross Archie Lawrence, 8, is getting ready for the Art Deco Dog parade. Photo / Ziwi

Poodle-wheaten terrier cross Archie Lawrence, 8, is getting ready for the Art Deco Dog parade. Photo / Ziwi

Does your dog fancy itself the next Bark Gable or canine Charlie Chaplin?

Napier’s Art Deco festival will give creative canines and their owners the opportunity to live out their 1930s dreams with a starring role in the annual Art Deco Festival Ziwi Deco Dog Parade.

Local pet food giant Ziwi is putting out the call for “dapper dogs” and their owners to strut their stuff at the Napier Sound Shell event on February 18, part of Hawke’s Bay’s upcoming Art Deco Festival celebrations.

Ziwi general manager for global marketing and innovation Suse Cassidy said organisers were on the lookout for debonaire Dobermanns, chic collies, bougie beagles, swanky staffies, and even voguish Vizslas.

“We’re hoping for a great turnout for the parade and look forward to meeting as many Hawke’s Bay hounds — and their owners — decked out in deco as possible.”

The four categories for judging on the day will be the best-dressed dog, best-dressed dog and owner, best dog and owner look-alike, and best-dressed child and dog.

Hawke’s Bay identity Ben Simmons will MC the event, which goes from 9am to 10am.

Free Ziwi pet food samples will be on offer, and attendees will be able to get in the draw to win $650 of dog food.

Cassidy said a big point of contention would be the look-alike category, which often yielded some amusing results.

“I’m especially interested to see the entrants in the look-alike category. It’s a scientific fact that dogs do look like their owners, so we’ll be putting that to the test come Sunday.”

It’ll no doubt be a big day, Cassidy said, and people are encouraged to come and show their support and sign up.

“We know that people in the Bay love their dogs, and love to dress up deco style. We’re looking forward to a great turnout, loads of entries, and a huge audience.

“The Deco Dog Parade is sure to be a howling success; we want to see dogs of all shapes, sizes, and breeds.”

The event is free to attend and to enter, and people can register on the day or enter online at www.artdecofestival.co.nz/events/deco-dog-parade