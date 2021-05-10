Dame Tariana Turia wants Māori women to have leading health role

Dame Tariana Turia. Photo / File

Dame Tariana Turia wants Māori women to have a leading role in shaping the new Māori Health Authority.

A steering group headed by Tā Mason Durie will help identify candidates for the interim board of the Māori Health Authority and support the Government in appointing the board with a mandate from Māori.

Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare says Tā Mason will advise on the best composition of leaders to provide high-quality governance support to the interim Māori Health Authority, and on how the Authority will be accountable to both the Government and to Māori in driving improvement in hauora Māori.

Dame Tariana says wāhine Māori must be among the architects of New Zealand's future health system.

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare says he hopes to confirm appointments to the interim Māori Health Authority board by September 1. The appointments will be subject to Cabinet agreement once candidates are identified.