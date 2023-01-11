The sperm whale washed up at Matapaua Bay in October. Photo / Nick Kelly, Department of Conservation

The remains of a sperm whale have been exposed on a Coromandel beach after heavy swells and Cyclone Hale hit the region.

The whale had been found at Wharekaho Beach in Matapaua Bay in October.

It was buried and a five-day rāhui imposed.

Department of Conservation Coromandel operations manager Nick Kelly said staff inspected the whale burial site at Wharekaho yesterday, alongside Ngāti Hei representatives.

Part of the whale was exposed after cyclonic conditions and a heavy swell, he said.

“At this point, it is too dangerous for us to carry out any remedial work, but once conditions/weather settle, we will rebury the exposed part of the animal.”

Ngāti Hei members who lived locally would monitor the site, he said.

Kelly said about three years ago storm surges and swells had uncovered buried pilot whales at Matarangi. The whales were relocated after a discussion with iwi.

When the deceased whale was first found in October, Ngāti Hei named the sperm whale Puhiwai Rangi in reference to the whenua adjacent to where it washed ashore.

“The gift from Tangaroa - Puhiwai Rangi - has been brought back to Wharekaho. The taonga will live on with cultural significance and respect,” Ngāti Hei kaumatua Joe Davis said at the time.