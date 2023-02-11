Seas have become rough in Whangārei Heads as Cyclone Gabrielle nears. Photo / Karina Cooper

Cyclone Gabrielle has begun to affect power supplies and property in Northland, with the centre expected to be over Bream Bay at midnight on Monday.

The storm has already caused damage to properties in the Far North as wind gusts of up to 140 km/h have been recorded in exposed places.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the wind had been the major issue so far, with just 25mm recorded at Kerikeri in the 12 hours to 11am.

A wind gust of 140 km/h was recorded at Cape Reinga this morning. People had been warned to expect gusts of 120-130 km/h or “possibly more” in exposed places.

“So far we’re seeing between 20 and 45mm of rain [across Northland] in that 12-hour period,” Ferris said. “That’s not a huge amount but this is still the warm-up.”

The highest rainfall was at Glenbirvie Forest, where 45mm of rain had already fallen. There was 37mm at Whangārei Airport.

Ferris warned that the whole of Northland would see the effects of the storm.

“It’s not just going to be the East Coast that’s worst affected because there’s going to be a change in wind direction as the cyclone moves away.”

“People just need to get through the next few days and into Tuesday and then it will start to ease off.”

Far North deputy mayor Kelly Stratford said there had already been power cuts and property damage due to high winds and some residents near the coast have self-evacuated due to expected storm surges.

She urged people to prepare by turning off appliances if they did not have a surge protector and ensuring they had spare batteries and their phones were charged.

“There’s not much you can do when you’re in it,” Stratford said. “If your roof blows off today, there’s not much you can do. You can’t fix it in the storm.”

People should be prepared for roading issues, such as fallen trees, and not travel if it was not necessary, she added.

She urged travelling tourists to find somewhere to shelter from the storm, such as a safe campground.

“We’ve got a number of tourists on the road and that puts a bit of pressure on our local response,” Stratford said.

While no road closures have been reported by any of Northland’s three district councils they are still urging people to avoid travel unless necessary as the worst weather is yet to come.

Far North District Councillor Felicity Foy said a verandah roof at her parents’ home in Pukenui, about 50km north of Kaitāia, had blown off.

The roof, which was the length of the house or about 15m long, had been carried about 100m by the wind and landed on the road.Fortunately, the roof of the house itself was still holding as far as she knew.

It was the wind gusts that were causing the biggest problems along the east coast of Te Hiku, Foy said.

She was currently at Ahipara, on the west coast, which was a little more sheltered. However, even there she said “the whole house was shaking” during the worst gusts about an hour ago and part of an upstairs window had blown off.

Civil Defence Northland said there had been no major flooding-related incidents overnight.

”The key message for Northlanders remains the same: please stay prepared, keep up to date with the latest information and weather conditions, and most importantly avoid any non-essential travel - if you must drive please drive to the conditions and keep an eye out for hazards.”

A tree has fallen on a house in Mangawhai as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the country. Fire and Emergency shift manager Colin Underwood said one fire appliance was in attendance at the incident on Cames Rd, Mangawhai.

He said the occupants of the house are receiving advice from staff. Underwood also said power lines in the area are down.

Just under 2400 homes and businesses are now without power in the Far North. As of 11.20am the worst-hit area, with 1100 homes affected, included part of Kaitāia and a large area to the east of the town as far as Kaingaroa on SH10.

Lines company Top Energy gave 7pm as the estimated restoration time. Large outages north of Kaitāia earlier this morning, at Pukenui and Te Kao, have been fixed.

The road is open at Punaruku near Whangaruru but people are warned to take care as high tide is at 1pm.

The Whangaruru North Residents and Ratepayers Association said the area was “getting some good gusts at the moment.”

”Stay inside and be aware in these gusts some items may take off in the wind and become missiles.”Tūparehuia Marae is available as an evacuation centre and with the support of Ngātiwai Trust can provide kai/food for those in need.

The Whananaki Volunteer Fire Brigade encouraged vulnerable Northlanders to try and seek shelter closer to medical services.

”Our biggest concern is that in the case of a medical emergency the ability for a first response vehicle to respond may be affected due to flood waters or tree’s across access roads. If you are vulnerable and have the ability to stay closer to medical help it may be a wise decision.”

All passenger trains at the Kawakawa-based Bay of Islands Vintage Railway have been cancelled today amid worsening weather conditions. Today was to have been the last day of the seven-day-a-week summer timetable.

The curse of Macbeth appears to have struck once again with a production of the famous Shakespeare tragedy cancelled in Kerikeri last night due to deteriorating weather brought by Cyclone Gabrielle.

A spokesperson for Kerikeri Theatre Company said the conditions would have put the audience, cast and equipment at risk during the outdoor performance at Kainui Vineyard. Ticket holders could attend any of next week’s Thursday to Saturday performances instead.

The production has been dogged by problems including a year-long delay after the cast was hit by the first Omicron outbreak in Northland and the lead actor getting stuck in a US airport for six days during rehearsals earlier this month.

Traditionally some actors have believed the play to be cursed with some refusing even to use its name, referring to it as “the Scottish play” instead.