Cyclone Gabrielle: Police release names of five who died

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with search and rescue team members in the Esk Valley, north of Napier on February 17. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police have released the names of five people who died as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.

They are 58-year-old Shona Leslie Wilson, 86-year-old Helen Street, 65-year-old George Charles Luke, 76-year-old Ian McKenzie McLauchlan and 43-year-old Brendan Lewis Miller.

Wilson, a mum of three teens, died in a landslide in Putorino after a bank collapsed on to her home in Tūtira, north of Napier on February 14.

The slip crashed through a bedroom in the corner of the house on a Matahoura Rd lifestyle block about 4am.

“Police’s thoughts and condolences are with Shona’s family and friends,” police said in a statement.

In Onekawa, Helen Street died in her home “in circumstances related to Cyclone Gabrielle” on February 16, police said.

“Police’s thoughts and condolences are with Helen’s family and friends.”

Police said George Luke died in hospital also on February 16 following the cyclone.

Luke, the father of former Kiwi star Issac Luke, died following a slip on the Taihape-Napier road as the cyclone swept over.

He and his partner Mau Goodman were returning to Hastings from Rotorua on Monday night and took the winding route over the Kaweka Ranges when bad weather closed the Napier-Taupo road.

Appeals were made on social media when the family did not hear from them, and a desperate search was launched.

They were eventually located and evacuated by helicopter separately and flown to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings, where Luke later died.

“Police’s thoughts and condolences are with George’s family and friends.”

Ian McKenzie McLauchlan was located deceased in Waiohiki on February 17, police said.

“Police’s thoughts and condolences are with Ian’s family and friends.”

Brendan Lewis Miller died after his work truck is believed to have washed away in floodwaters after it was driven over a collapsed bridge.

His body was retrieved from the Kikowhero stream by a neighbour in Crownthorpe.

Police said he was located deceased on February 18.

“Police thoughts and condolences are with Brendan’s family and friends.”

The deaths have all been referred to the coroner.

A total of 11 people died in circumstances related to the cyclone.











