Multiple families have been rescued from a South Auckland street as flood waters from Cyclone Gabrielle began to rise. Video / George Heard

Multiple families have been rescued from a South Auckland street as flood waters from Cyclone Gabrielle began to rise. Video / George Heard

Thousands of Rotorua residents are without power after Cyclone Gabrielle pummelled the region overnight.

A state of emergency has been declared for the entire Bay of Plenty.

The storm hit North Island regions overnight with major flooding and slips cutting off many residents and homes - and sparking an urgent plea from authorities for those who are safe to stay home today.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said there were 2500 people without power in the Rotorua region.

The biggest areas affected were in the Sunnybrook area where 626 customers were this morning out of power, Pukehangi Rd, Malfroy Rd, Icarus Pl, Buchannan Pl and Pegasus Dr areas where 287 customers were out of power and Ngongotahā where 385 customer customers were without power.

Gough said it was a matter of assessing the damage in daylight and working out the priorities from there.

The Unison website said it was hoped the power outages in Rotorua could be restored by 5pm.

However, Gough said there could be some rural communities within Unison’s networks that might be days without power. Whether customers in Rotorua would endure those kinds of outages was yet to be determined and more would be known once it was safe for crews to assess.

”Out message to people is to treat all downed power lines as if they were live and stay away.”

Fire and Emergency NZ said a tree has come down on a house.

Trees have come down on Sala St in Rotorua forcing the closure of the road at both ends, near the entrance to Scion and the Rotorua cemetery at the other end.

Sala St closed.

Whakarewarewa School principal Jackie Meha posted on the school’s Facebook page this morning the school would be closed today because a power pole in the area had fallen overnight and the school had no power. There is no timeframe yet on when the road will re-open and when power will be restored.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence has said the region was now past the peak of what it was expecting before 2am today and there were so far no reports of “significant inundation”, however, it said on its Facebook page there were impacts across the region with power outages, trees down and landslips.

”We will be able to get a fuller picture with the sunrise but until then stay safe and be vigilant.”

Rotorua Lakes Council said on its Facebook there were likely be a few trees down in the district as well as potential landslides and debris but the region was now past the peak of the impacts of the cyclone. It asked residents to report weather-related issues by calling the council on (07) 348 4199 or 111 if it’s an emergency.

”If you have to go on the roads this morning, please drive with extreme caution - our crews will be working as hard as they can to get around to any call out jobs, and we will list these on our website when we receive an update,” the council’s Facebook statement said.

About 20 truck drivers are trapped on the Desert Rd due to fallen trees.

They became trapped shortly before 2am, and could remain trapped for much of the morning.

Truck driver Alan told Newstalk ZB trees had now fallen on to the trailers of at least three trucks.

“Nobody’s called through asking for help or anything, and everybody’s staying in their cabs. It’s about the safest place.

“Trees are creaking around us because these are old native trees. Every time you hear a creak, you’re looking up, so we’re staying in our cabs, trying to stay safe.”

Road closures

State Highway 30 between Rotorua and Kawerau and SH2 between Pukehina and Matata is closed due to slips and fallen trees this morning.

SEVERE WEATHER EVENT – UPDATE 6:20AM

Slips, flooding & fallen trees are affecting multiple locations across Waikato/BOP with many state highways CLOSED. Please avoid travel with additional issues still being reported & updated to our Journeys Map: https://t.co/dn2EzjljPF ^TP pic.twitter.com/Bxr4sKGPGf — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 13, 2023

EARLIER:

Residents in Maketu and Pukehina were warned to stay on high alert overnight with Bay of Plenty Civil Defence concerned about coastal inundation - or flooding from the sea - for people living on the coast.

It reminded Waihi Beach, Athenree, Maketu and Pukehina residents to stay on high alert after warnings were sent earlier saying they may be forced to evacuate.

A mandatory evacuation order was made to around 100 homes in the Whakatāne area around 3pm Monday after acting mayor Lesley Immink announced a state of emergency.

They were all homes in West End Ōhope, up to and including the Beach Point Apartment complex, and about nine homes identified on Harbour Rd, Port Ōhope that were particularly low-lying.

More than 350 properties needed to evacuate in Ōpōtiki due to concerns about coastal surges and inundation.

State of Emergency

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence declared a regional state of emergency around 8pm on Monday after the region was hammered by severe weather.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused floods, power outages, schools to close and coastal communities to evacuate throughout the Bay of Plenty.

While conditions were expected to improve today, the worst of the weather was forecast overnight with 70 to 100mm of rain expected to fall between 9pm yesterday and 6am.

Along with Civil Defence, Whakatāne District Council, Ōpōtiki District Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council declared a state of emergency yesterday.























