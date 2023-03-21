Burials at Taruheru Cemetery are on hold until at least March 27 due to issues with groundwater levels at the site. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne families wanting to bury their loved ones at Taruheru Cemetery are in limbo while the district council monitors issues with groundwater at the site.

Nobody has been buried at the 15-hectare Taruheru Cemeterysince before Cyclone Gabrielle as groundwater levels remain too high.

Council liveable communities director Michele Frey said levels were slowly receding but more rain had exacerbated the issue.

“Since then [Cyclone Gabrielle], groundwater levels have been very high. We require 1200 millimetres for single-depth burials.

“Groundwater at Taruheru is currently at 800mm.”

Frey said the council had received three inquiries for burials since the suspension and her organisation was working closely with funeral directors and families to keep them informed.

The latest suspension is in place until March 27.

Evans Funeral Services manager Gavin Nickerson said some families had opted for cremation instead.

He said three people were being “held over” until the cemetery reopened, but they had been embalmed.

“It hasn’t impacted our business [but] it has caused some issues for some families I’m imagining.”

According to council burial statistics, Taruheru, where 20,000 people are already buried, is the most used in the district, followed by Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay.

The council maintains 13 public cemeteries - some are closed - across the region, covering 51 hectares.

It was not the first time burials have been suspended at Taruheru Cemetery.

In 2012, high groundwater levels delayed burials for two months.

Patutahi Cemetery was usable for burials, the council said.

