Esk Valley, north of Napier, is among the areas hardest hit by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

Esk Valley, north of Napier, is among the areas hardest hit by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

The joint New Zealand Red Cross and NZ Herald/NZME fundraiser for Cyclone Gabrielle relief will soon double to $4 million after ASB announced it would donate $2m.

The Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund had reached $2m by this morning after an onslaught of donations over just two days from generous Kiwis stunned by the scale of devastation inflicted on parts of the North Island.

With the bank’s donation, it will soon top $4m.

Eleven people are known to have died in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti and Auckland, with homes and transport, energy and telecommunications infrastructure also wrecked or badly damaged from Northland to Manawatū.

Donations can be made here: New Zealand Disaster Fund | New Zealand Red Cross

While the scale of the disaster was still being understood, it was clear significant funding and support was needed in affected regions, ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt said.

“It’s been incredible to see the hard work already under way in impacted areas and we’re encouraging other organisations, and any Kiwi in a position to help, to get behind the New Zealand Red Cross or other efforts such as local mayoral relief funds.”

As well as the donation to the disaster relief fund, ASB has support for cyclone-impacted customers, chief executive Vittoria Shortt says. Photo / Supplied

Support for impacted communities and customers would continue beyond the immediate crisis and into the long recovery process, Shortt said.

“The devastation we’re seeing, and the stories we’re hearing from our customers and the ASB team on the ground in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti and across the North Island is sobering.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by this crisis.”

Financial support was available to ASB customers affected by the weather, she said.

“If you’ve been affected by recent weather events and you’re worried about immediate access to money, or how you’re going to pay your mortgage, please call us so we can help.”

This included ex gratia payments available to customers whose homes have been red or yellow stickered by authorities.

“These can be processed fast and they don’t need to be paid back. So far we’ve paid more than $1m in $2000 grants and we know there are many more customers who will be eligible for this support.”

Similar support is available for business customers whose business has been significantly impacted by weather events.

A lone sheep and ducks at Pine Hollow Riding School at Te Karaka on the East Coast after Cyclone Gabrielle swept through the region bringing wind and rain. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Other support included temporary overdrafts for weather-related expenses or hardship, options to suspend home loan principal payments for up to three months and access to working capital for eligible business and rural customers.

More information is available by customers’ calling their “relationship manager” or 0800 272 735 (option 3), or going online to Extreme weather and flood relief support l ASB.

ASB’s Napier and Hastings branches are open till 2pm today, and from 10am-2pm through the week to help customers requiring urgent banking services, Shortt said.

Around-the-clock efforts were also underway to reopen ASB’s Gisborne branch from tomorrow, including installing satellite communication so staff could help customers with cash and critical banking needs.

Staff were doing their best to help those in the most need, she said.

“We’re asking customers to be patient, and to please reach out to ASB’s contact centre or use online banking services where possible.”

What is the New Zealand Disaster Fund?

It is a fund to support the work of New Zealand Red Cross on the response and recovery to Cyclone Gabrielle, providing essential supplies such as stretchers, blankets, bedding and hygiene kits, deploying satellite phones, generators and other equipment.

This also includes providing crucial psychosocial support and practical help to those who have been forced to leave their homes.

The fund will also be used by New Zealand Red Cross to help New Zealand communities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from future emergencies and disasters.

This includes:

initial and ongoing response

replacing supplies and equipment

community recovery

preparing for and building capacity to respond to future emergencies and disasters, and

partnering with others to help meet communities’ needs associated with emergencies and disasters



