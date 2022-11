Police have confirmed a cyclist died after crashing into a power box in Christchurch earlier today.

The crash on Halswell Junction Rd, Hornby, was reported to police about 2.20pm. A spokesperson for St John said the crash appeared to be a result of a medical event.

Police would continue investigations into the crash.

The road was closed between Shands and Edmonton Rds while emergency services attended the scene, and detours were put in place.