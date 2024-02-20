Shoppers and staff at the large West City Mall are being urged to seek support after witnessing the tragic incident.

Warning: This article deals with suicide and could be distressing.

Customers and staff at busy Auckland mall West City Waitakere are being urged to seek support after witnessing a man fall to his death.

The tragic incident happened during the midday rush on Tuesday and was witnessed by nearby staff and dozens of customers, including high school students.

The Herald understands the man was at the indoor mall with a family member.

A woman who witnessed the man fall said the whole situation was incredibly distressing and felt like it happened in slow motion.

“One minute we were getting coffee and the next we were witnessing a suicide,” she told the Herald.

“It took a while to process what had happened and it still doesn’t feel real.”

Another said the situation was “incredibly traumatic and something that will be with me forever”.

Police and emergency services received the call at 12.20pm yesterday and were at the mall within 10 minutes and cordoned off the area.

The man died at the scene and police confirmed his death was not suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.

Some who witnessed the incident shared their grief on the community Facebook page.

One store worker said the man fell directly in front of her shop as she stood at the entrance.

Two customers in her store ran to the man’s aid and called emergency services.

“This is so traumatising I never want to step foot in that mall again,” the woman said. She said her thoughts were with the man and his family.

At least some staff affected by the tragedy have been given the day off today to process the incident and seek help.

Principal Ros Robertson at Henderson High School said she was aware of the incident and students who were at the mall at lunchtime were being offered support.

The mall has come under fire from some because it remained open for the rest of the day.

Some insisted at least the section of the mall affected should have remained closed for the afternoon out of respect for the dead man and his family and also so staff could go home after the traumatic event.

“Very traumatic for staff and customers. How anyone could just carry on with their day after that, just awful,” one said.

Several customers said they would be laying a complaint with the mall for reopening so soon after the death.

In a statement, the owner of WestCity Mall, Savills Australia and New Zealand, said: “Savills is aware of an incident that took place yesterday at WestCity Shopping Centre. As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to comment further.”

VICTIM SUPPORT

Contact Service & General enquiries 0800 VICTIM – 0800 842 846

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)• Youth services: (06) 3555 906• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111



