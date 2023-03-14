Three men accused of participating in the robbery at the Rose Cottage Superette that left Janak Patel, 34, fatally stabbed appear in the High Court at Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

A third man accused of participating in the fatal robbery at a well-known Auckland dairy last year has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Shane Henry Tane, 42, was not required to appear in person this morning in the High Court at Auckland for the brief hearing, during which his lawyer entered the plea on his behalf.

Tane was initially charged with robbery following the fatal stabbing of worker Janak Patel outside Sandringham’s distinct pink Rose Cottage Superette in November.

Co-defendant Frederick Gilbert Hobson, 34, accused of having wielded the knife that day, was the first to be charged with murder. A third co-defendant, 36-year-old Henry Fred, was also initially charged with robbery before seeing the murder charge added last week.

Fred pleaded not guilty to the new charge last week, but Tane’s case was recalled this week so he could enter a plea.

Police said Patel, 34, was stabbed to death after he followed Hobson for about 100m and confronted him following the alleged robbery. The other two defendants are accused of having robbed the dairy’s cash register and taking vapes and butane lighters.

If each man is convicted of murder, the trio will face life imprisonment.

Patel’s death sparked a large outcry among small business owners and workers across the nation, many of whom have said they believe the Government must do more to combat crime.

Janak Patel. Photo / Supplied

Patel, who was newly married, had recently relocated from Hamilton with his wife to look after the dairy while its owners were out of the country. The couple had dreamt about running their own business, mourners were told at his funeral, which was attended by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

A trial is set for next year.







