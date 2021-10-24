Hawke's Bay police make nine arrests, and recover stolen property

Police executed several search warrants over the weekend, and recovered stolen items including firearms and vehicles. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay police executed several search warrants, on multiple properties, over the weekend and have arrested nine people as a result.

Senior Sergeant Bryan Smith said stolen property was recovered as well.

"Police actively target offenders who commit this type of offending and we will hold them accountable for their actions."

He said police were advised a Ford Ranger ute towing a 6.5 metre boat had been stolen in Napier, earlier this month.

The Hawke's Bay Precision Targeting Team located the ute during a search warrant at a Napier property on Saturday.



One person was arrested as a result.



The stolen boat and its trailer, along with a stolen Toyota Caldina were recovered during a second search warrant in Napier.



Four people were arrested at this address in relation to the stolen property and on other unrelated matters.



Stolen vehicles including a Ford Ranger ute, a Toyota Hilux ute and a BMW were recovered during a third search warrant.



Police also located items from the boat at the property, including fishing reels, reel holders, a diesel tank, and a firearm.



Four people were arrested at this address, two in relation to the stolen property and two others on unrelated matters.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of crime should call Police on 111 if it is happening now, or on 105 if it has happened.



Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.