Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Internet restrictions remain for lockdown protester Billy TK Jr

Covid-19 deniers and anti-lockdown protesters gathered at the TVNZ building in Auckland to protest the alert level 4 lockdown. Video / Cameron Pitney

Covid-19 deniers and anti-lockdown protesters gathered at the TVNZ building in Auckland to protest the alert level 4 lockdown. Video / Cameron Pitney

Two well-known conspiracy theorists awaiting trial on charges they violated the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown last month by organising and attending an Auckland CBD protest asked a judge today to alter their bail conditions.

William Desmond Te Kahika, better known as musician and failed political candidate Billy Te Kahika or Billy TK Jr, was arrested outside TVNZ's headquarters on August 18 - the first full day of the lockdown - alongside Vincent Christopher John Eastwood, an internet broadcaster known as Vinny Eastwood.

During their first appearances in court last month, both men were remanded on bail with the conditions they have a 24-hour curfew and no access to the internet.

Following separate hearings before Auckland District Court Judge Peter Winter on Tuesday, their internet ban remains largely intact - with an exception now for them to go online when communicating with their lawyers or to remotely attend upcoming hearings.

"Virtual meeting room" hearings, in which the judge and court staff remain in the courtroom but the defendants and often their lawyers tune in online, have become standard for defendants over the last three weeks of lockdown.

Te Kahika is also now allowed to resume his online religious sermons, the judge ruled.

Police arrest anti-lockdown protester Billy Te Kahika outside TVNZ. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Bail Act prohibits the publication of many other details from the hearings.

During his hearing last month, Te Kahika pleaded not guilty to two charges of intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 alert level requirements and one count of failing to assist a constable exercising search powers under the Search and Surveillance Act.

The 49-year-old Northland resident was arrested about 43 minutes into the protest. He is also banned from contacting co-defendant Eastwood, who lives in Green Bay.

Police arrested anti-lockdown protesters outside TVNZ in Auckland CDB. Photo / Dean Purcell

The pair could face up to six months' jail and a fine of up to $4000 if convicted.

Auckland remains at alert level 4, the most restrictive of the lockdown levels. The rest of the nation dropped to level 3 last week and are set to begin alert level 2 this week.