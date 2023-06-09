Black Power member Nykell-T Hegotule was sentenced today for holding a knife to a pregnant woman's back. Photo / NZME

A Black Power member who held a knife to the back of an expectant mother and threatened to cut out her unborn child has been sentenced to one year’s imprisonment but is likely to be released immediately due to time already served.

Nykell-T Hegotule, 35, had a history of violence well before the charges he faced today as he stood before Judge Simon Lance in Auckland District Court.

He was most recently charged with offences against two women - one in Auckland in July 2021, as he was subject to release conditions from prison, and another four months later in Kaitāia, Northland, while under bail conditions for the initial charge.

The first incident took place after he arrived at an ex-partner’s home while intoxicated and got into an argument with her. During the fight he told her to “shut the f*** up” or he would “smash her face in and stab her”, according to court documents. He then punched holes in her bedroom wall before leaving with $540 in grocery money for her and her children that he had found in her bedroom wardrobe.

When she asked for the money back, he replied: “Shut the f*** up. That’s what Black Powers do.”

“If you call the cops, bitch, you’re overs,” he is then alleged to have said, threatening also to “end” her.

While on electronically monitored bail on that charge, Hegotule found himself in Kaitāia with another woman who was four months pregnant.

Violence again broke out as the two argued over his trust issues, according to court documents.

Police issued this photo of Nykell-T Hegotule in 2016, describing him as an armed fugitive with his toddler in tow.

During the argument, he retrieved a knife and began to stab at the bed beside the victim while yelling, “Do you think I’m scared? I’ll kill you.” Later on that day, he approached the woman from behind and put the knife lightly to her back and said “he was going to cut the baby out of her”.

Two children were inside the home and hid under blankets as the assaults took place, court documents state.

The next morning, Hegotule attempted to apologise to the woman. When she told him to leave her alone, he responded by punching her in the face.

Effort at reform

Judge Lance noted during today’s hearing that Hegotule has recently made efforts to address his anger and drug addiction issues. The defendant, who has tattoos of Black Power’s signature fist on his neck and face, has also recently been in discussions with the gang’s hierarchy with an eye to leaving the group, defence lawyer Sam Vincent told the court.

The judge said he hoped the effort was genuine.

“Continued gang membership, Mr Hegoltule, will just result in further problems,” he said. “If you can take that brave step and disassociate yourself, it will be to your benefit.”

The judge also noted a letter from a prison employee praising Hegotule’s attitude and work as a cleaner and a cultural report describing his traumatic childhood.

He hasn’t seen his father, who was a patched King Cobras member, since he was about 8 and was abandoned by his mother, who was affiliated with Black Power, when he was 13. He dropped out of school at 13, partially as a result of the abandonment, and went to stay with extended family who were also gang-affiliated, the judge noted.

Hegotule told the report writer that he first smoked cannabis at about age 7 and started smoking methamphetamine around age 13, leading to decades of addiction.

In letters submitted to the court, Hegotule apologised to both of his most recent victims.

“You accept you caused pain and suffering,” the judge noted. “You say that you will be continuing to address your drug and alcohol and anger issues.”

However, prosecutor Ryan Benic noted that his Auckland-based victim still remains fearful for herself and her five children.

“She doesn’t want anything to do with you,” the judge noted, referring to a victim impact statement. “She’s constantly fearful and still on the run even though you’re in custody. She thinks that someone that’s associated with both of you ... will pass on her location to you.”

The judge noted that Hegotule said in his letters of remorse that he intends to stay away from the women and leave them alone - a statement he affirmed to the judge today as he nodded in the courtroom dock. The judge signed a restraining order anyway.

Long criminal history

Hegotule has multiple convictions dating back to 2004, although none of them involved the two victims he was sentenced for today.

He was sentenced in the High Court at Auckland in October 2018 to four years’ imprisonment for aggravated robbery, with concurrent sentences for kidnapping and injuring with intent to injure. It was his second-strike offence at the time, meaning he had to serve the entire sentence.

The sentencing judge at that time noted he had taken part in a pre-planned robbery in which the victim was lured to a hotel, where Hegotule confronted him with a knife and took his wallet.

“At about this time, the victim tried to make his escape,” the judge noted. “As he did so, you struck him to the head, causing him to momentarily black-out.

“The victim was then tied up and left in the bedroom. He was clearly injured, with blood flowing from the injury caused by your blow.”

Hegotule and three co-defendants then left the hotel and used his bank cards to withdraw $2800.

In 2016, police in Hamilton sought the public’s help in locating Hegotule for breach of bail conditions, describing him as an armed fugitive on the run with his 3-year-old toddler in tow.

He was also wanted by police in 2010, accused of an aggravated robbery in Kaitāia.

His sentencing hearing today included a representative charge of threatening to do grievous bodily harm, punishable by up to seven years’ imprisonment, for the Auckland incident. The Kaitāia incident included charges of threatening to kill, assault with a weapon and wilful damage.

Because Hegotule had spent so much time either in jail or on electronically monitored bail awaiting today’s hearing, Judge Lance said he expected him to be released almost immediately.



