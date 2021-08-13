Crime in the City: On the beat in the troubled heart of Auckland

Alcohol, violence, firearm fears and moments of sheer stupidity punctuate the revelry and good times of the city after dark.

According to the police there has been an increase in assaults in Auckland's city centre since last year's national Covid-19 outbreak, partly due to a change in the demographics of the city.

The absence of international students and tourists has left many empty apartments taken up by Australian deportees, gang members and people needing emergency housing.

The rise in assaults, combined with reports of gang violence, shootings and other violent crimes in the wider city have left many people questioning how safe Tāmaki Makaurau really is now.

To gauge the situation first-hand, Elizabeth Binning takes a ride with the police as they patrol downtown Auckland and beyond.