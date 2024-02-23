The Black Caps have fallen short of a winning total after an impressive bowling display in the second T20I against Australia. This means that Australia wins the series. Video / Sky Sport

As if last night’s spanking wasn’t enough, now the weather’s on track to spoil the Black Caps’ last shot at T20 redemption over the unbeaten Aussies at Eden Park tomorrow.

A front that is slower-moving than expected and has sparked rain warnings today in the South Island is forecast to bring wet weather to Auckland as the final match of three begins at 1pm. Gates open at Eden Park from 11.30am.

MetService’s latest forecast for Auckland tomorrow is for rain developing in the morning and possibly turning heavy from afternoon.

“If it’s not already raining when the game starts, it will be soon after”, MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.

“And it’s not going to be showery, it will be periods of rain.”

The feelings of Finn Allen after being bowled in the first over at Eden Park on Friday could match those of fans when the Black Caps and Australia meet in Auckland again tomorrow - rain is forecast right on match start. Photo / Photosport

A hot and sunny day in Auckland today is the price paid for tomorrow’s weather woes, with the strength of the current ridge of high pressure slowing progress of a front rolling north from the South Island, Corrigan said.

That front has already prompted heavy rain warnings for Fiordland (from Doubtful Sound northwards) till 3pm today, the ranges of Westland District till 8pm, Buller from 4pm till midnight and the Tararua Ranges from 10pm till 10am tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for the South Island’s Grey District till 10pm, as well as high wind watches for the Canterbury High Country till 10pm and Wellington and Wairarapa (from about Greytown southwards) from 7pm till 3am, he said.

❕ Severe Weather Update



🟠 Several of the Watches for the West Coast (mainly the ranges) have been upgraded to Orange Warnings.

🌧 Rain moves onto the North island overnight, though high accumulations are only expected in the Tararua Range where an Orange Warning is in place.… pic.twitter.com/6Gq3YAD2aV — MetService (@MetService) February 23, 2024





There are no watches or warnings for Auckland, with the rain more spoiler than soaker.

“We originally thought it would be [in Auckland] overnight tonight, but the [weather] models show it’s running about six hours later than expected.”

If forecasters are right, a rain-affected or washed-out game will end a miserable T20 series for the national men’s side after they lost the first game in the series on the final ball, and were then routed by 72 runs in the second.

Aussie batsman Tim David celebrates hitting the winning runs against the Black Caps in the T20 series opener in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo / Photosport

The only mitigating feature for hopeful fans still making their way to the suburban stadium will be the temperature, Corrigan said.

“It’ll be around 24C or 25C. It’s going to be warm rain.”

Travel on buses and trains to the match is free from 8am for those with a match ticket, and there are no planned rail closures tomorrow, according to Auckland Transport.

Wet in the north, dry in the south

Other parts of the country are also in line for wet weather tomorrow, with the rain front affecting the central North Island from Manawatū north to Waikato in the morning, and Bay of Plenty in the afternoon. Northland can expect showers.

It won’t be cold - Whāngārei is forecast to reach 26C and Hamilton and Tauranga, 24C.

Traditionally drier eastern areas won’t escape the wet either, with rain in Gisborne and Napier - including possible thunderstorms with downpours in the afternoon - and highs of 25C and 27C forecast respectively.

Rain and possible thunderstorms are also forecast for Rotorua, while the rain will clear in the afternoon for Palmerston North and New Plymouth, and from dawn in Wellington. All can expect highs in the low 20s.

Sunny Nelson, including Kaiteriteri Beach near Motueka, looks the pick of the bunch for tomorrow's weather. Photo / nelsontasman.nz

With the front having moved north it will be mostly dry in the South Island, except for rain in some western areas, Corrigan said.

It’ll be sunny with a temperature around 23C in Nelson and Blenheim, but cloud and a temperature of 21C is forecast for Christchurch. Showers will clear in Dunedin late morning, with a high of 18C.

Meanwhile, the new work week will bring rain to Northland, and then again for Auckland and Coromandel as the front drifts back over both areas, Corrigan said.

Northern Gisborne, Fiordland and Stewart Island are also expected to be wet, but high pressure promises fine weather elsewhere across the two main islands on Monday.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.