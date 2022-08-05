Crashes, trees down and highway closed in Southland

Photo / File

High winds have caused vehicles and trees to blow over and a state highway in Southland to close this afternoon.

MetService has forecast northwest gales with gusts reaching 130km/h in exposed places in Southland, as well as Stewart Island, Fiordland and Otago until 11pm tonight.

Police are advising road users throughout the Southern District to take care due to gale-force winds and the Southland District Council advised State Highway 97 was closed until further notice.

A campervan blew over while travelling on the Mossburn to Five Rivers Rd (SH97) about 2pm but the two occupants were not hurt.

About the same time, a truck rolled near the intersection of Hillas Rd and Mossburn to Five Rivers Rd but the driver was not injured, police said.

SH97 MOSSBURN TO LOWTHER, SOUTHLAND - ROAD CLOSED - 2:55PM FRI, 5 AUG

Due to very high winds this stretch of road is currently CLOSED to traffic. Strong winds are currently affecting the Southland region in general. Please take care & drive to the conditions. ^SM pic.twitter.com/CipPxB1qIE — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) August 5, 2022

A council spokesperson said the highway has been cleared, but remains closed including Lowther Rd and Ellis Rd.

Motorists, especially those with high-sided vehicles, including caravans and campervans should use extreme caution while driving in the area today or avoid driving at all, if possible.

Meanwhile, Wreys Bush Mossburn Rd is closed between Cemetery Rd and Chewings Rd after large trees were blown across the road this afternoon.

Contractors are on site but it would take time to clear the trees.

The council said it had also received reports of trees blown down across Wairio Wreys Bush Rd.

Drivers are advised to drive to the conditions and be wary of trees and debris across the roads.