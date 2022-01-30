There are 103 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today. Video / NZ Herald

Further spread of the Omicron variant is set to be revealed in today's case numbers due from the Ministry of Health at 1pm.

The update comes as it was revealed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested negative for Covid-19.

Yesterday, 103 new community cases were reported, as well as the news that a person in their 70s had died.

The update advised 56 of the cases were in Auckland, and at least another 40 had been detected but would be included in today's numbers due to a technical glitch.

Of yesterday's 103 new cases, the ministry did not say how many had been confirmed as having the more transmissible Omicron variant.

There is usually a lag before officials can confirm this detail through whole-genome sequencing.

However, it is likely most of the cases are Omicron, considering the variant is more infectious and has rapidly become dominant wherever it has emerged.

New Zealanders have been told to expect cases to double every three days and to assume all recorded cases are Omicron.

The ministry also expected the number of cases linked to the Soundsplash music festival in Hamilton to continue to grow and urged all attendees to seek a test if they had not already done so.

As well as 56 in Auckland, yesterday's cases were spread throughout the country – in Northland, Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Hawke's Bay, MidCentral, Taranaki, Wellington and Nelson-Tasman.

There were 288 cases isolating at home in Auckland, with a further 11 in hospital, with an average age of 58. None were in ICU or HDU.

Everyone in New Zealand was asked to act as if Omicron was circulating in their community.

"That means wearing a mask, physical distancing and scanning in using the Covid-19 Tracer app, when you're out and about."

The most common early symptoms of Omicron were a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose. People with these symptoms, should get a test, and stay at home until receiving a negative result.

