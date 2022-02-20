Christchurch residents have rushed out to get tested for Covid-19 this morning, with the number of cars causing issues on the roads. Photo / NZME

A spokesperson for Christchurch Airport said there is a huge demand at the Orchard Rd testing station, with traffic blocking Orchard Rd and stopping people from getting to the airport.

"People cannot turn right off SH1 at the Harewood Rd roundabout without getting caught up in the traffic jam.

"We advise people coming to the airport to catch or meet a flight to continue past that roundabout and keep going to take the slip road onto Memorial Avenue," they said.

An NZME reporter at the scene said there is a whole line of cars queueing up from the Orchard Rd roundabout all the way back to the airport.

They said they can see dozens of cars lined up in the distance from the testing centre.

Traffic management appears to have been put in place, with people in high-vis directing traffic near the roundabout.

The line from the Orchard Rd testing centre in Christchurch on Monday. Photo / NZME

A number of cars turned around and left the line when they saw the size of it, they said.

The Canterbury District Health Board has been approached for comment.

Yesterday, 76 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Canterbury.