Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has been questioned as to why sprinklers were used on anti-mandate protesters over the weekend, including women and children.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Ardern was asked about Trevor Mallard's decision to turn sprinklers on at Parliament on speakers late last week.

"In the spirit of being kind why did the speaker turn the sprinklers on women and kids," a journalist asked Ardern.

Ardern said she would not pass judgment on Mallard or the police.

"It has stepped in my mind beyond a protest, given the ongoing harassment and intimidation of people trying to go about their daily lives."

On Friday night, the Speaker of the House turned on the sprinklers in an effort to clear the protesters outside Parliament as the occupation entered its fifth day.

They were put on the soak setting rather than spray, so are drenching the lawn under the protesters and tents.

"They're not legally on the ground, so there is no problem adding a little to their discomfort," Mallard told 1News at the time.

"Parliament is usually concerned with social engineering. But today thank's to Mallard, we've taken to civil engineering," tweeted one protester at the time.

Protesters responded by placing cones on top of the sprinklers and put a call out through social media for any plumbers present in the crowd to assist them.

Ardern was asked about occupiers' recent requests for an audience with the Government.

"Their request and demands of the New Zealand people is that all public health measures are removed."

Yesterday, Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said police were still concerned about the presence of children at the protest, given the risk around sanitation and Covid.

"Quite frankly this is no place for children."