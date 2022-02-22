February 21 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern has provided details on the conditions under which vaccination mandates could be eased as protests continue around Parliament's grounds.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to speak soon about the Omicron outbreak and ongoing protests at Parliament after a further flurry of police action this morning.

Ardern is in Auckland and will speak to media at about 2.25pm after visits in the city, including to the Shott factory.

It comes as 2846 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the community today and 146 people are in hospital with the virus. Those numbers mean phase 3 of the Omicron response is likely to kick in by the end of the week or early next week.

That will coincide with the first step in reopening the borders: from Monday New Zealanders coming from Australia will be able to return and do home isolation rather than go into an MIQ facility.

As the Omicron outbreak increases, the Government and Ministry of Health have come under pressure over delays in testing and the delivery of rapid antigen tests to businesses and critical workplaces where they are needed.

Earlier today the Government announced $140m would go to help Māori and Pasifika providers deal with the outbreak in their communities – at phases 2 and 3, most people are expected to be recovering and cared for in their homes.

The trigger point for phase 3 is around 5000 cases a day and cases are currently doubling every three to four days.

Yesterday Ardern said she expected vaccine mandates and the use of vaccine passes would ease once the Omicron peak passed – that peak was expected to be in mid to late March before cases rapidly declined and then stabilised at a lower level.

Ardern will also be asked about the protests, after further tense encounters between police and protesters at Parliament at 6am today. That saw police, many carrying shields, move some concrete barriers 50-100m further in at two of the roadblocks around Parliament.

The encounter resulted in a man being arrested after driving his car toward a line of police, forcing police to move aside. The car stopped just short of the protesters' line.

Some officers were also reportedly sprayed with a "stinging substance".