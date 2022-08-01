The cost of living payment mistake leaving overseas New Zealanders confused, Kiwi singer opens up on dramatic exit and why Prince Charles is facing questions over charity donations in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 5312 new Covid community cases reported today, as the number of patients in hospital drops below 800.

A further 28 Covid-related deaths are included in the Ministry of Health's update.

Four of these death were from Auckland region, three were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from Lakes, one was from Tairāwhiti, three were from Hawke's Bay, three were from Taranaki, two were from Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, four were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury and one was from the Southern region.

Two of the deaths reported today were aged in their 50s, three were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s and 10 were aged over 90. Twelve were women and 16 were men.

There have been a total of 1502 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, the ministry said.

Today's seven-day rolling average of community cases is 6990 - this time last week it was 8498.

Meanwhile there are 759 people in hospital, including 16 in intensive care.

The locations of the cases in hospital are Northland (13), Waitematā (86), Counties Manukau (79), Auckland (79), Waikato (102), Bay of Plenty (29), Lakes (15) Hawke's Bay (34), MidCentral (49), Whanganui (11), Taranaki (22), Tairāwhiti (three), Wairarapa (five), Capital & Coast (25), Hutt (seven), Nelson Marlborough (19), Canterbury (124), West Coast (one), South Canterbury (17) and the Southern region (39).

The weekly rolling average of Covid-19 hospitalisations is 799, while this time last week it was 768.

The average age of the cases in hospital with Covid is 65.

Of the 5312 community cases reported today, 269 had recently returned from overseas.

Today's update comes as New Zealand's borders have fully reopened today, allowing anyone from around the world to enter.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health reported 4238 new Covid cases in the community.

The ministry also reported yesterday that the Covid death toll had increased to 1502 on Saturday, this is up by 23 compared to Friday's total of 1479.

The hospitalisation rate continues to remain high with 806 people in hospital with the virus on Sunday, including 12 in intensive care.

Covid-19 deaths also remain high with 268 deaths reported last week as attributable to the virus.

In total, 1502 of Kiwi deaths have been confirmed as attributable to Covid.

The borders completely reopened to the world at 11.59pm last night, opening the maritime border as well.

This reopening was the last phase of five.

Any change to numbers arriving on the country's shores is expected to start as a trickle.

Before the pandemic, international students and cruise ships were big money makers for New Zealand and the two sectors have been eager to welcome people back.

International students had brought in about $5 billion a year but that figure dropped to about an estimated $1.3 billion in 2021.

Head of Immigration New Zealand's Reconnecting New Zealand unit Simon Sanders said the border changes were a "significant milestone" but it was hard to predict how many people will come to this country as a result.

"I think it's safe to say we're not expecting the same level of demand we saw pre-Covid. That's probably for a number of reasons.

"We know that China, who's a larger visitor visa-required country, is still subject to a range of travel restrictions so we're not expecting large demand from there, at least initially."

Sanders said immigration would start processing visas immediately, with a commitment to processing "straightforward" visitor visas within 20 working days.

But he urged people who were planning visits next year to wait a little before they apply.

"For students, we are encouraging those who have offers of study to put in applications immediately and we'll get those under way; and for those who may be looking to study in 2023, hold off for a couple of months so we can assure that those that need to arrive this year will be able to do so."

Immigration had recruited 230 staff to process visas, replacing people from foreign offices that closed because of the pandemic.