Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

People who have had Covid-19 are being asked about the support they received, and ongoing effects of the virus, in a survey that will be used to advise health officials.

New research by Victoria University of Wellington will look into New Zealanders' experiences of Covid-19.

The study, Impacts of Covid-19 in Aotearoa Ngā Kawekawe o Mate Korona, has been funded by the Ministry of Health, at a cost of $1m. It aims to survey people aged 16 and over who have had Covid-19 or were a probable case before 1 December, 2021.

Co-lead of the study Dr Mona Jeffreys said the research includes online surveys and interviews.

She said researchers were interested in hearing about the support people received, the quality of health services, financial impacts, and any long Covid symptoms.

"We know that for some people who are lucky, all the care that they needed has worked and we also know that there are plenty of people for whom that's not the case," she said.

"What I would love to see is that we have a more equitable outcome for people who've got Covid in the future."

The results would be used to make recommendations about supporting people who have Covid-19 to the Ministry of Health.

The researchers plan to contact nearly 9000 people by letter and text over the next two weeks, but Jeffreys said some people who were eligible may not be contacted if the ministry did not have up-to-date information for them.

Fellow co-lead Dr Lynne Russell asked anyone who is eligible to take part.

"We want as many people as possible to take part in the surveys so we can understand their experiences of Covid-19 and assess the effectiveness of the services they received," she said.

Russell said the effects of Covid-19 on Māori, Pacific communities and whānau hauā (disabled communities) are a key focus of the research.

People who want to participate can go to covidaotearoa.com.