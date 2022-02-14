Protestors take to the streets, laboratory workforce brace for surge in testing and phase 2 is here in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New rules for travellers means they will be able to enter New Zealand without an MIQ stay and instead will be able to self-isolate.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins outlined the new criteria today, which will come into force on February 28 alongside step one of the borders reopening which applies to Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia.

To skip MIQ, travellers have to be fully vaccinated and return a negative test before they fly. If they meet this criteria they will be able to spend seven days in self-isolation, taking two rapid antigen tests.

"These actions will lower the risk of Covid-19 entering the community while allowing more families to reunite, and will assist with the economic recovery and immediately address worker shortages," said Hipkins.

Self-isolation requirements would be kept under review, periods could be reduced over time, he said.

"The settings for self-isolation reflect public health advice that arrivals have a similar Covid-19 risk profile to close contacts of cases in the community. As a result, they will follow similar protocols as community close contacts in phase 2 of the Omicron plan."

A New Zealand Traveller Declaration will come into use from the end of March - it will require travellers to complete an online declaration prior to travel and upload evidence of vaccination and a negative pre-departure test.

Up until then these details will be checked by airline staff at check-in and by Customs on arrival.

Travellers have three options for pre-departure tests: a PCR test within 48 hours of flying, or a supervised RAT or LAMP (Loop-mediated isothermal amplification) test within 24 hours.

They would also need to confirm where they would stay and they cannot stay in places with shared group facilities such as a hostel.

Hipkins said that on arrival they would be given three RATS and would be asked to download the NZ COVID Tracer app.

They would need to travel directly to their accommodation and wear a mask throughout the entire trip, anyone picking them up also has to wear a mask.

If they form a bubble with friends or family these people could continue to go to work or school but all other contacts must be minimised.

Completing RATS on day zero or one and then again on day five or six is a requirement.

"A positive result will need to be followed with a PCR test to monitor for any new Covid-19 variants," said Hipkins.

In special circumstances such as requiring urgent healthcare, attending court hearings or visiting a terminally ill relative travellers would be able to temporarily leave self-isolation.

If visiting a high-risk location they would be "encouraged" to take a RAT.

Some eligible groups may train or rehearse outside, these groups would need approval from Sports NZ or the Ministry of Culture and Heritage he said.