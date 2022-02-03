More nurses on the way, pharmacies gear up for big booster rollout and how construction costs are impacting our builders in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland barber and a gym are the latest high-risk exposure sites to be added to the locations of interest.

Fresh locations for the day first came through at 12pm.

The new sites are:

- Cutting Club New Lynn: Thu, Jan 27, 9am-6pm, Sat, Jan 29, 9am-6pm and Sun, Jan 30, 9am-2pm.

- Gym Zero Cardio Room Flat Bush: Sat, Jan 29, 7am-11am

The health advice was the same for both: Self-isolate, test immediately and again on day five after potential exposure.

Last night the latest exposure site to be added to the list was another Air New Zealand flight.

Passengers seated from rows one to four on flight JQ259 from Auckland to Wellington on Tuesday between 10.30am and 11.31am are considered close contacts of a positive Covid case.

These people were asked to self-isolate, get a test and then again on day five after potential exposure.

Earlier, the Hawke's Bay Polo Club was listed as a location of interest.

A person or persons with the virus were at the club from 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 26, to 5.30pm on Sunday, January 30 - others that were there during these times need to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result," said the Ministry of Health.

In the ministry's 2pm update, they notified that all visitors to the Papatoetoe Centennial Pool and Leisure Centre on Saturday, January 29, between 11.30am-12.45pm needed to also self-monitor for symptoms.

In the 3pm update, the children's pool at this complex became a high-risk exposure site and people swimming in this pool at the same specified times need to self-isolate immediately, get tested and then again on day five after potential exposure.