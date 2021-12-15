Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Today's cases, vaccine mandate protesters take march to Parliament

Hospitals get a boost, Kiwis on the cusp of 90 per cent and a NASA spacecraft touches the sun in the latest NZ Herald news headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health is set to release today's Covid case numbers, including whether a South Taranaki school cluster has grown.

There were 15 cases reported in Eltham as well as cases in Hāwera, while a person died with Covid-19 in Tauranga Hospital.

The person's family have requested no further information be released about them, but the ministry yesterday confirmed a person who died in Auckland Hospital last week was aged in their 30s and was the country's youngest Covid victim.

From today the Ministry of Health is changing the way it gathers and releases the daily case 1pm updates.

This includes changing the time frames which daily case numbers cover. It is now going to a model to cover from midnight to midnight, as opposed to the previous 9am-9am model.

Today's numbers are set to be lower, with the first day of the new system only covering a 15-hour period.

Meanwhile vaccine mandate protesters have again gathered in Wellington to march to Parliament - even though most MPs have gone home for the holidays.

A large number of protesters from the Freedom and Rights Coalition gathered in Wellington's Civic Square this morning and started a march to Parliament just after 11am.

They are protesting against the traffic light system, vaccine mandates and the Government's plan to vaccinate under-12s from next year.

Covid has now claimed 48 lives in this country after a patient's death in Tauranga Hospital yesterday.

There were 74 new cases yesterday; Auckland (56), Waikato (9), Bay of Plenty (7), Lakes (1) and Canterbury (1).

Sixty-one people were in hospital, including four in ICU. Of those being treated in hospital, 11 are in North Shore, 24 in Auckland, 22 in Middlemore, two in Waikato, one in Tauranga and one in Christchurch.

Auckland's border restrictions were also lifted yesterday, while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had previously warned more cases would now pop up around the country.

The traffic out of Auckland yesterday was relatively free-flowing, but the roads were expected to get busier as schools finish for the year and Christmas draws near.

Of the Eltham cases, 11 were confirmed as pupils who attend Eltham Primary School.

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said the cases were all in the same class.

So far, there were no adults infected, but Nixon said he was expecting the number to rise.

"There's a big feeling of apprehension around the town at the moment. We're in orange, but people have started to social distance and take their own precautions. People are pretty worried."

Eltham Primary School, which has a roll of about 150 students, is now closed for the remainder of the year.

The school's final day for the year was on Tuesday, with students coming together for a Christmas performance, posted to the school's social media pages.

Eltham gym, Hydras, is linked to the outbreak.

In a post on its Facebook page, it confirmed a person with Covid trained at the gym on Monday 6, Wednesday 8 and Friday, December 10.

The gym was now closed for sanitation and for things to "settle".

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer wasn't expecting the outbreak to slow down anytime soon.

"We are above 20 confirmed and probable cases now. I don't think we will be seeing the back of this for some time to come," she said yesterday.

The initial 11 cases from Eltham Primary School were detected via saliva testing operated by two local iwi, in place in the town on Sunday. Ngarewa-Packer said chances are a number of the cases wouldn't have been identified if saliva testing wasn't readily available.

"These kids don't like the idea of a big stick up their nose. Saliva testing probably really helped getting them out here."