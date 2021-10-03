Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The Warehouse Manukau, Toby's Seafood named as locations of interest

October 3 2021 Hamilton, Raglan and several other Waikato towns will move to alert-level 3 from 11.59pm tonight after the discovery of two Delta cases, and the spread of the virus beyond Auckland's borders.

Six new locations of interest have been released by the Ministry of Health including a popular south Auckland fish and chips shop.

Tobys Seafood in Manurewa was visited by a person with Covid-19 on September 30 between 1.15pm to 1.25pm.

Anyone at the location during this time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

The same goes for anyone who was at Cascade Superette in Pakuranga on September 28 between 2.45pm to 3.50pm.

Chicking in Manukau was visited twice by a person infected with Covid-19 on September 29 between 4.35pm to 5.35pm and 5:50pm to 6:05pm.

Anyone at this store during these times must also self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

Another new location of interest is The Warehouse in Manukau which was visited on September 30 between 12.35pm to 1.05pm. Health officials are also asking people at this location to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

Other locations of interest include Dollar Dealers and Cash Converters in Otara which were both visited on September 29.

Dollar Dealers was visited between 10:32am to 11:00am, while Cash Converters was visited for just half an hour from 10am.

Anyone at these two locations during times of possible exposure must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

It comes as 33 new cases of Covid-19 were announced in the community today and that parts of Waikato would move to alert level 3 at midnight tonight.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the alert-level elevation at a hastily arranged 1pm press conference following the discovery of the two Waikato cases - in Raglan and Hamilton East. Both people are known to each other but there is yet to be an established link to the Auckland outbreak.

Ardern said Level 3 would be imposed from 11.59pm in Raglan, Te Kauwhata, Ngaruawahia, Hamilton city and Huntly.

Hamilton will have spot checks around the boundary areas but it won't be like Auckland's hard boundary - for practical reasons. There were too many feeder roads into the Hamilton area, she said.

Ardern asked people to comply with the restrictions and work from home if they could.

The level 3 restrictions will apply for an initial five days while wide contact tracing, testing and wastewater testnig occurs. Anyone with symptoms should get testing.

Auckland's boundary remained in place, said Ardern. Cabinet meets tomorrow to decide the future of level 3 but experts such as Michael Baker say it's unlikely the region can move out of level 3 this week based on the Waikato cases.

Ardern said tomorrow's announcements around Auckland would not apply to Hamilton as they were separate outbreaks.

She urged people to get vaccinated.

"It is not a coincidence that those in our current [Waikato] outbreak have not been vaccinated," Ardern said.

Unvaccinated people were in the minority but were the vast majority of cases - "because the vaccine works."

Ardern says the two cases identified in the Waikato are connected to each other but not, at this stage, to Auckland's outbreak.

Further investigation including genome sequencing would help work out the link, said Ashley Bloomfield.

The Raglan case and their family are now in quarantine in Auckland.

Anyone in Raglan with symptoms is urged to get tested today - a pop-up testing centre is in the Raglan rugby grounds. Anyone unvaccinated can go to the Raglan area school from 2.30pm to get the jab today.