Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Tauranga Hospital, Greerton bakery among latest locations of interest

November 20 2021 There were 172 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and the first Wellington case has been confirmed, an essential worker from Auckland.

November 20 2021 There were 172 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and the first Wellington case has been confirmed, an essential worker from Auckland.

Tauranga Hospital, a Mount Maunganui cafe and a Greerton bakery are among the nine latest locations of interest for Tauranga.

Covid was detected in Bay of Plenty on Thursday and there was one new case in the region today, with another case in Tauranga Hospital.

New locations of interest at 4pm

• Bethlehem Pharmacy: Tuesday, November 9, 3.30pm-5.15pm

• Countdown Bethlehem: Tuesday, November 9, 3.05pm-4.50pm

• The Doctors Bayfair: Wednesday, November 10, 9.15am-6pm; Thursday, November 11, 9.15am-3pm

• Your Pharmacy Mount Maunganui: Thursday, November 11, 12.30pm-2pm

• BP Te Puna: Friday, November 12, 8.15am-9.30am

• Faded Barbershop Tauranga: Friday, November 12, 1.30pm-3.30pm

• Astrolabe Brew Bar: Friday, November 12, 8pm-11.59pm; Saturday, November 13, 12am-1.30am

• Mount Mellick Bar: Friday, November 12, 9.45pm-11.59pm; Saturday, November 13, 12am-1.30am

• IKandi Mount Maunganui: Saturday, November 13, 12am-1am

• Tauranga Hospital: Sunday, November 14: 6am-7.30pm; Monday, November 15: 6am-8pm; Tuesday, November 16: 6am-11.30pm; Thursday, November 18: 6am-3.30pm

• Freddy's Coffe Cart: Tuesday, November 16: 9.30am-11.30am

• The Coffee Club Mount Maunganui: Thursday, November 18: 10.15am-12pm

• Caltex Welcome Bay: Thursday, November 18, 4pm-5.30pm

• Red Cross Shop: Friday, November 19: 8.45am-10.20am

• Baker Bobs Bakery Cafe: Friday, November 19: 10.05am-11.25am

• Le Chat Noir: Friday, November 19: 10.15am-11.45am

Source: Ministry of Health, as of 4.30pm, November 21.

There were 151 new cases of Covid today - including a weak positive case in Canterbury and two late cases in Northland - with 83 people in hospital.

Auckland has recorded 140 cases, Waikato six, Bay of Plenty one, Lakes one and Canterbury one. A further two Northland cases have been confirmed after today's 9am cut-off.

The initial weak-positive result in Christchurch was being further investigated - including a repeat swab being taken. The case recently travelled to the North Island, and is linked to another case in the Lower North Island.

As the case numbers stay in the triple figures, the number of New Zealanders downloading the new My Vaccine pass - the passport for greater hospitality and travel freedoms this summer - has surged past one million.

And 91 per cent of New Zealanders have received their first jab of the vaccine, while 83 per cent have received their second dose.

In total, 12 DHBs have now reached the 90 per cent first-jab mark, the most recent being South Canterbury.