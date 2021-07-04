Covid 19 coronavirus: Whanganui DHB apologises after vaccine privacy breach

The Covid 19 vaccine is now available to those in Group 3. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Covid 19 vaccine is now available to those in Group 3. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The Whanganui District Health Board has apologised for a privacy breach which accidentally disclosed the email addresses of about 200 people.

The health board has been inviting people in Group 3 for their Covid-19 vaccine via text, letter and email, but last week an email was sent without the use of the blind copy function.

Recipients of the email were able to see other people's email addresses.

Human error was to blame, the DHB's Covid Lead, Louise Allsop said.

"There was no other identifying information in the email except email addresses," she said.

"We have reviewed our processes to minimise this happening in future.

"Whanganui District Health Board is sorry that this occurred."

Group 3 of the WDHB's vaccination rollout includes people over the age of 65, Māori and Pasifika over the age of 50, and people with an underlying medical condition and disability.

A letter of apology was sent on Friday, stating that those affected had the right to make a formal complaint to either the health board itself or to the Privacy Commissioner.

• If you are in Group 3 and haven't had your Covid 19 vaccine, call 0800 888 479 or email covid19@wdhb.org.nz to make an appointment.