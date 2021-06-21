Covid 19 coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fronts media in post-Cabinet press conference

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to discuss further details about the country's Covid-19 vaccine rollout at today's post-Cabinet press conference.

She is also expected to be questioned about the return of NZ First into the political landscape.

The press conference comes just days after Ardern received her first Covid vaccine at Manurewa Marae in Auckland on Friday, saying it was "pretty pain-free".

On Thursday she and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield also unveiled the general public Covid vaccine rollout plan, starting with people over 60 from July 28.

It would then progress down in age brackets with those 55 and over able to book from August 11. People 45 and older should be able to book from mid-to-late August, and people over 35 should then be eligible about a month later.

The rest of the population will then likely be eligible for vaccination in October.

Currently vaccinations are approved only for those aged 16 and over, but in April Pfizer and BioNTech released the results of their phase three clinical trial that showed 100 per cent efficacy for those aged 12 to 15.

It has since been approved for that age group in many jurisdictions including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Medsafe has been doing its own investigations before approving it for that age group in New Zealand.

Pfizer trials showed a robust antibody response and tolerable side effects consistent with those seen in adults aged 16 to 25.

The trials included 2260 adolescents in the United States, with and without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes the disease) infection. There were 18 cases of Covid-19 in the placebo group and none in the vaccinated group.

A strong antibody response was observed in a subset of adolescents one month after the second dose.

Further clinical trials have commenced in children aged 5 to 11 and are expected to begin in younger children aged 2 to 5 in early April, followed by ages six months to 2 years old.

A Medsafe decision on Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine is also expected within the next fortnight.

Janssen Pharmaceutica, a Belgium-based division of Johnson & Johnson, was one of the four vaccine providers with which New Zealand had signed in-principle purchase agreements – in this case covering up to 5 million vaccines.

Ardern previously said the Pfizer vaccine remained the predominant Covid-19 shot that Kiwis could expect to receive this year.

However, the Janssen vaccine has been regarded as a potential "plan B" if there are any issues with Pfizer stocks.

Bloomfield previously said AstraZeneca was also in the approval process, namely because of issues around manufacturing, and Novovax was on a "slower timeframe".