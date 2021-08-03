Covid 19 coronavirus: No new cases in community or MIQ; Mattina mariner leaves hospital

Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland records 13 community cases, lockdown extended by 5 days. Video / 9 News Australia

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community and none in managed isolation.

One historical case was detected in MIQ, the Ministry of Health said in a statement released this afternoon.

That person arrived from the Philippines via United Arab Emirates on July 28, and was in MIQ in Christchurch.

One of the Covid cases reported on Sunday has now been reclassified as under investigation and, as a result, has been removed from confirmed cases total, the ministry said.

This brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 30.

Health officials were continuing to track down travellers who have returned to New Zealand from Australia since last Monday.

Contact tracing teams have contacted 4681 out of the 4884 people who travelled back from Queensland since last Monday, which means 203 were yet to be found.

Recent returnees are being asked to check the locations of interest on the Queensland Health website and monitor for any symptoms of Covid-19.

If they have been to any of the locations of interest, the ministry is advising them to isolate at home immediately and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

They also identified 2997 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between July 25 and 30. Those travellers were required under law to isolate until a day 3 negative test.

The ministry said this number had reduced by two from yesterday, as people had been contacted and their travel history amended.

Of those 1885 had so far returned a negative test - 526 tests results were due within the next couple of days and the remainder were currently being assessed for follow-up, the ministry said.

Mattina update

Meanwhile, one of the two mariners from the Mattina vessel who were in Southland Hospital was discharged yesterday but required ongoing medical care for an "unrelated condition", the ministry said.

"He has been safely transferred to Southern DHB arranged accommodation, where his health can continue to be monitored and treated."

The other mariner remained in hospital with his condition improving.

Another mariner who tested negative remained in arranged accommodation in Southland.

A fourth mariner, who was on board the Mattina, was yesterday successfully transported to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

The ministry said this mariner had evidence of a historical Covid-19 infection. "He was originally required to remain on board to maintain the basic functions of the vessel.

However, the decision has been made that he can now disembark for isolation at an MIQ," the ministry said.

Five other mariners from the vessel, who had consistently tested negative for the virus, were now in MIQ in Christchurch, the ministry said.