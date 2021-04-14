Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health releases vaccine target data

Covid Recovery Minister Chris Hipkins said 135,585 vaccine doses had been administered, including 7695 in the last 24 hours. He said 43 per cent have been delivered in Auckland, 19 per cent of whom are Māori or Pasifika.

Covid Recovery Minister Chris Hipkins said 135,585 vaccine doses had been administered, including 7695 in the last 24 hours. He said 43 per cent have been delivered in Auckland, 19 per cent of whom are Māori or Pasifika.

More than one million New Zealanders are expected to be vaccinated by the end of June, according to the Ministry of Health's newly released plan.

It comes after the Government refused to share its progress numbers on the Ministry of Health website following multiple request from the Herald and criticism of messy handling of public health data.

Today, the plan reveals a breakdown of the number of people who have so far been vaccinated at each District Health Board along with a weekly target of the number expected to be vaccinated by the end of June.

By June 30, the Minstry of Health expects at least 1,161,952 New Zealanders should have received their first jab.

Almost half of those (497,991 people) will be from the Auckland metro region, which accounts for about 26 per cent of its population.

At Canterbury DHB, nearly 100,100 people (16 per cent of the popularion) should have been given their first dose by then.

And at Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley, at least 65,000 people (20 per cent of its population) should have had their first jab.

To date, only 84,600 New Zealanders have been vaccinated across the country. In the Wairarapa and West Coast not one person has received the jab.

The most common demographic to receive the vaccination so far are those between the age of 30 and 39. More than 21,000 in that age bracket have had their first job and more than 6000 have had both.

More than 60,000 females have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and more than 41,000 males.

In order for every New Zealander to be vaccinated by the end of the year, it will mean that about one million people will need the jab each month.

Despite having a bigger population than six other regions, Taranaki DHB is planned to have the lowest coverage with only 7 per cent of its population vaccinated by June 30.