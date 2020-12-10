Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health provides latest case numbers, situation update

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / File

Health officials are due to provide the latest on the country's Covid-19 cases and situation at 1pm today.

It comes after three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation and a suspected case of the virus on a boat that docked in Tauranga were reported on Wednesday.

From this week the frequency of updates has been decreased to four times a week.

New Zealand had its first confirmed case of Covid-19 on February 28, and from March 3 daily updates have been provided.

On Monday, the Ministry announced it was cutting the updates frequency to four times a week.

The updates are now scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

There have been no new cases reported in the community since November 21, when the last case linked to the Auckland Defence Force cluster was reported. That person is now tested negative and there are now no active cases listed in the community.

New Zealand's total number of active cases on Wednesday was 55.