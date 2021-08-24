Covid 19 coronavirus: Middlemore ED staffer tests positive

A Middlemore ED staffer has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / 123RF

A Middlemore Emergency Department staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

The case is classified as under investigation.

As a precaution the staff member was stood down and Public Health staff are now investigating.

A Counties Manukau District Health Board member told the Herald they learned through a work email about 4pm that one of their colleagues had tested positive.

"A lot of people are scared," they said.

The Herald understands ED nurses were told they should still go to work, as the person who later tested positive was vigilant and wore PPE when on site.

The DHB said the Emergency Department currently remains open.

The staff member was asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.

The case was detected through routine testing.