Covid-19 Coronavirus Delta outbreak: North Shore's Belmont Primary School staff all fully vaccinated

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced yesterday that from next week secondary schools will re-open for years 11-13. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced yesterday that from next week secondary schools will re-open for years 11-13. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All 44 staff at a North Shore primary school are fully vaccinated months before the government vaccine mandate even comes into play for the education sector.

Belmont Primary School announced the "best news ever" on its Facebook page saying staff were vaccinated before the mandate was announced because "it is the right thing to do".

"Our staff have shown leadership that has a direct impact on our school community and their own families," the post said. "The boss is happy" because they could now move forward in a safe environment with no interruptions or changes to staff.

"This means it is safe for all children to return to school to continue their learning when the call is made. There are no barriers for kids or parents to worry about."

We have the best news ever. All 44 out of our 44 fabulous staff members are fully vaccinated. 100%. Our entire group.... Posted by Belmont Primary School (Auckland) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Yesterday the government announced senior students, years 11-13, in level 3 areas such as Auckland and Waikato could head back to school after Labour Weekend.

However there is still not set date for when primary school students will return, but Education Minister Chris Hipkins has not ruled out it being before Christmas.

Secondary students had been prioritised as they needed to prepare for exams and to complete assessments.

Exams would proceed in alert level 3 areas, but Auckland students were eligible for "unexpected event" grades based on their schoolwork earlier in the year.

They must wear masks and staff would need a negative test before returning. Face coverings on school transport was also mandatory.

The Government would consider health advice next Tuesday about when years 1 to 10 could head back to the classroom.

"I'm not completely ruling out these students in level 3 regions being able to return before the end of the year but if they do, we'll need to be satisfied there are sufficient processes in place to minimise any risk," Hipkins said.