Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Coromandel residents anxiously await test results

Coromandel town was visited by an man infected with the virus over the weekend. Photo / George Novak

Coromandel residents have been stocking up on gas bottles for the barbecue and milk and bread as they anxiously wait for their Covid-19 test results - and for the most part are complying with alert level 4 restrictions.

"It's to be expected there will be more cases," local councillor John Morrissey said.

"It would be a miracle if it didn't. We're talking Delta here, very contagious."

Although he said it "was fantastic day in paradise", he admitted some people were feeling anxious about the Delta outbreak.

An Auckland man who has tested positive for Covid-19 visited a number of locations in the historic town, including cafes and restaurants, at the weekend.

It's a tight-knit and small community, so the man's visit has impacted almost everybody, Morrissey said.

"There were 13 locations of interest in this town. Everybody knows somebody that works there or is connected in some way to those establishments, let alone when you just talk about going to the pub. Everybody knows everybody."

Morrissey's own daughter had to get tested because she worked at one of the locations of interest.

"I'm in the age group where it's not a good thing to get, but I have been vaccinated so fingers crossed," he said.

Some people had to wait in line at the testing centre for more than three hours today.

It caused some frustration but was an encouraging sign of people making the most of the pop-up centre, Morrissey said.

He said people were "totally" complying with public health guidelines, such as masking up, scanning the Covid Tracer app and socially distancing.

Coromandel locals wore masks and practised social distancing outside Four Square today. Photo / George Novak

Everyone who was lining up outside the Four Square had a mask, and those who didn't were given one.

"We will just be interested to get our results back from the wastewater treatment plant, probably on Friday and see what is actually is happening, and the results from these testing stations," he said.

He said he was a "firm believer" in using the Covid Tracer app, after the Coromandel mayor made comments that she does not use the app often.

GAS service station owner Darius Visser said he had a big rush of customers last night and this morning, but things had died down now.

He had sold out of bread and milk, and said people were stocking up on LPG bottles.

One of his staff members visited a location of interest and is now self isolating after getting tested.

Visser is having to man the fort himself. He said locals are taking this lockdown seriously.

"Last lockdown people weren't so worried because we had nothing here," he said.

"This time it's a little bit different. This time around people are much more aware and playing by the rules, whereas last lockdown it was all go at the start and then people lost interest in it."

He said some locals are "really worried" and some are "not at all bothered".

A staff member at the Coromandel Super Saver & Lotto said customers rushed to buy essentials like bread and milk last night and he had sold out of those items.

Shop owners say Coromandel residents have been complying to alert level 4 restrictions. Photo / George Novak

"It's a bad situation, we all have to try and be safe and follow protocols," he told the Herald.

"If we follow all instructions, then I think there is no need to worry."

Manaia residents established their own roadblock overnight in what appeared to be out of fear that Aucklanders would flee to their holiday homes in Coromandel, but this had dis-established by lunchtime today.